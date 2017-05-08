WEATHER

Rain in the future? Drought conditions continue across parts of southeastern U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

Drought conditions continue across parts of southeastern U.S.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We haven't seen much rain lately in southeast Texas, but none of the area is experiencing drought conditions.

It's a different story in the southeastern United States where moderate to extreme drought conditions exist in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Florida also has a major wildfire problem with 27 major fires currently burning more than 27,000 acres.

A total of 2,015 wildfires have already burned nearly 160,000 acres.

Unfortunately, there's not much rain in the forecast.
Keep up with the forecast using the free AccuWeather App.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherfireweathersevere weatherrainHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Here comes the humidity
WEATHER: What does 'wave number 6' mean for Houston?
Get ready for a lot of sunshine this weekend
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
More Weather
Top Stories
Man with mental disabilities tackled by DPS officer
Vandals leave racist words spray painted on church
Mom fights robber in front of her children
School cafeteria fire believed to be intentionally set
Deputies: Stop throwing rocks at gators
Two wanted for injuring baby over cheating allegations
Driver saved from dangling car didn't have valid license
Show More
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
Soccer mom workout: Add fitness into your busy schedule
Suspect drops his cell phone in cab during robbery
More News
Top Video
Restaurant owners worried about ban on sanctuary cities
Man with mental disabilities tackled by DPS officer
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
More Video