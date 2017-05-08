We haven't seen much rain lately in southeast Texas, but none of the area is experiencing drought conditions.It's a different story in the southeastern United States where moderate to extreme drought conditions exist in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.Florida also has a major wildfire problem with 27 major fires currently burning more than 27,000 acres.A total of 2,015 wildfires have already burned nearly 160,000 acres.Unfortunately, there's not much rain in the forecast.