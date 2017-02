As the storms rolled in Monday morning, the sky in Houston glowed red, purple and orange.The bright sky surely had Prince lyrics stuck in many Houstonians' heads.A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Waller, Walker and Grimes.Early computer models showed the potential for 1-3 inches of rain, with a high of 6 inches possible in some spots.But after a first band of storms fizzled out, all eyes were on the thunderstorms pushing out from the Victoria area.