NWS: EF1 tornado ravages homes in Van Vleck

Tornado damage in Tara along Crabb River Road.

A tornado wreaked havoc in Van Vleck, a small community in Matagorda county, on Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Rated an EF1 on a scale of zero through five, the storm's destructive path tore through homes, trailers and business both in Van Vleck and in neighboring communities.According to the Matagorda Sheriff's Office, the storm damaged at least 15 homes in Van Vleck. Footage from the scene shows homes with roofs ripped off and trailers on their sides.Six people in the area sustained injuries directly related to the storm, none of which were serious, the National Weather Service reports.The NWS deployed teams to survey damage in Van Vleck and neighboring Fort Bend and Wharton counties, which were also hit particularly hard by the storm.Viewers spotted a possible funnel cloud near Fairchilds, just south of Rosenberg, where one man said the winds were so strong he had to hold the door closed, even with the dead bolt locked, as gusts lashed against his home."I had to literally hold the door with my hand," he explained.Northward in Rosenberg, strong wings toppled metal storage sheds and tore panels from other small wooden structures.In the Bridlewood Estates subdivision, several homes sustained damage, and some were completely destroyed.After the storm passed, residents took to the street to help their neighbors clean up, expressing amazement at the extent of the destruction."We've got two houses that were pretty much not touched. My house and two other neighbors' completely destroyed," one resident said.Fortunately, the man was not home at the time. However, one of his favorite things was destroyed -- his Porsche, which he found under a pile of debris.The storm destroyed the storefront of a Stafford flooring company before it opened for business for the day.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of downed fences along the Crabb River.The owner of a Wharton storage facility said he has owned his business for half a century, but has never experienced such severe weather conditions.CenterPoint Energy has deployed power restoration crews to Wharton, where thousands remained without power on Tuesday afternoon.The storm system eventually moved to the northeast, passing directly over Houston's most heavily populated urban areas.Minor damage was reported in West University Place, where heavy winds damaged utility poles, fences and some small structures near the 6700 block of Sewanee Avenue.Otherwise, Houston's most heavily populated urban areas escaped the storm relatively unscathed.Authorities in the city and several neighboring counties confirmed that no injuries were reported as the storm moved eastward.Through Wednesday morning, the storm is expected to move eastward across the Gulf coast. While the risk of tornadic activity has decreased, meteorologists warn that the storm could continue to produce heavy winds.