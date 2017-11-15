ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

New NASA hurricane animation will blow your mind

Video courtesy NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (KTRK)

By
We're seeing hurricanes like never before, thanks to new satellites and NASA super computers.

By tracking dust, smoke, and sea salt aerosols, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center shows how tiny particles suspended in the air can travel thousands of miles through the atmosphere.

Watch the video as hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria swirl massive amounts of sea salt through the air.

Dust from Africa's Sahara desert travels all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and smoke from wildfires over the Pacific Northwest gets swept all the way to Europe!

You'll also notice how Hurricane Ophelia's circulation attracted dust from the Sahara and smoke from fires in Portugal, then deposited it over Ireland and the UK.

The animation begins July 31 and runs through Nov.1, 2017.

