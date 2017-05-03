WEATHER

Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas

EMBED </>More News Videos

National Guard troops were deployed to assist with the effort. (Calvary Fellowship Church via Storyful)

Parts of Missouri and Arkansas experienced massive flooding after torrential rains hit the area over the weekend of April 30.

Aerial footage of the floods shows houses and roads submerged underwater. According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas National Guard, soldiers were deployed to assist "Randolph County authorities with evacuation in response to flooding."

"Weather-related incidents have killed at least 17 people in parts of the Midwest and South since the weekend, but the bulk of the flood damage has occurred in Arkansas and Missouri, where dangerous conditions have not subsided," according to ABC News.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingu.s. & worldnational guard
Load Comments
WEATHER
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
Rebuilding begins after storms rip through East Texas
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College
Houston honors longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
Deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys
Nene fined for altercation in game 1 of Rockets, Spurs series
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
Show More
Kittens can't stay still for photo
Obama, celebs support Kimmel after son's health scare
Man shot in head after robbery in west Houston
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
More News
Top Video
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Police: 2 Chicago cops injured in shooting were targeted
Doctors: Acid reflux drugs won't protect against cancer
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
More Video