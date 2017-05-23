WEATHER

Severe weather moves through SE Texas, ravages Sealy

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Storm damage in Fresno. (Christine Ronzano)</span></div>
SEALY, Texas (KTRK) --
Austin County was especially hard hit as severe weather moved through southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sealy police chief, I-10 is shut down in both directions in Sealy as crews work to remove power lines and flipped trucks from the freeway. Power poles were snapped in half by what authorities believe may have been a tornado touching down at 36 and 3013, and a roof was blown off of a building in downtown Sealy.

All Sealy ISD schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday as cleanup efforts continue, according to the district's Facebook page.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of southeast Texas until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from Rosenberg shows golf ball-sized hail and rain falling in sheets. The National Weather Service measured 60-70 mile per hour gusts across Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend sheriff's deputies are investigating unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in Simonton.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a ground stop has been instituted as storms move through. Departing flights are currently delayed 45 minutes on average.

Photos from an ABC13 viewer in Austin County depict what appears to be heavy wind damage, and multiple reports have come through indicating storm damage in Sealy.

