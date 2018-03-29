WEATHER

Lightning strike may have caused fire at northwest Houston hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

A lightning strike may have started a fire at a hotel in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters believe a lightning strike from Thursday morning's storms may have caused a small fire at a hotel in northwest Houston.

Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is on the scene where crews are working to make sure the fire is out.

Firefighters were seen on top of the roof at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites located on West Road off the West Sam Houston Tollway.

It's not clear how many guests were inside the hotel at the time, however several of them along with hotel staff gathered just outside of the lobby.

Several fire engines with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene as well.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, but early assessments are that lightning hit the hotel.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The sheriff's office has closed off the northbound and southbound lanes of West Road near Gessner while they investigate.

EMBED More News Videos

Foti Kallergis reports from the scene of a hotel where there was a possible lightning strike.



Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherlightningHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
High water spots sneaking up on drivers across Houston area
Houston under Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class presentation
More Weather
Top Stories
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
High water spots sneaking up on drivers across Houston area
Houston under Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Transformer fire caught on camera
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class presentation
Show More
Happy hour is coming to Starbucks Thursday - with a catch
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
8-year-old dies after March 1 drive-by shooting outside nail salon
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
Suspected shooter at large after person shot in the head
More News
Top Video
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
8-year-old dies after March 1 drive-by shooting outside nail salon
Happy hour is coming to Starbucks Thursday - with a catch
High water spots sneaking up on drivers across Houston area
More Video