HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Firefighters believe a lightning strike from Thursday morning's storms may have caused a small fire at a hotel in northwest Houston.
Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is on the scene where crews are working to make sure the fire is out.
Firefighters were seen on top of the roof at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites located on West Road off the West Sam Houston Tollway.
It's not clear how many guests were inside the hotel at the time, however several of them along with hotel staff gathered just outside of the lobby.
Several fire engines with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene as well.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, but early assessments are that lightning hit the hotel.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The sheriff's office has closed off the northbound and southbound lanes of West Road near Gessner while they investigate.
Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.