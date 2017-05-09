Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The beginning of Atlantic hurricane season is just a few weeks away, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.
In observance of Hurricane Preparedness Week, ABC13's Casey Curry spoke with fellow meteorologist and disaster preparedness expert Cheryl Nelson, who shared tips about how to plan and prep for a storm, what to have on hand and how to avoid being left without power.
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
- Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Pet food, leashes, crates, medications
For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.
