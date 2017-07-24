WEATHER

Travis Herzog explains how dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston

Travis Herzog explains how an African dust cloud can impact your health here in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Out with the storms, in with the dust.

A large cloud of dust all the way from Africa's Sahara Desert is blowing hot, dry, and hazy air over Houston Monday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says this is a "fairly intense" African dust cloud, and it could be harmful to your health.

Tower cams show haze of African dust cloud.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says most of these fine dust particles are suspended thousands of feet above ground, turning the sky a hazy gray.

Some of the microscopic dust, known as particulate matter, does reach the ground and can penetrate deep into our lungs.

Sensitive individuals with asthma, allergies, and other lung conditions may notice flare ups Monday, especially after prolonged outdoor exposure.

Travis says the dust cloud will thin out starting Tuesday, with noticeable improvements Wednesday. By Thursday, the sky should look less gray and more blue as the cloud continues to push away and thin out.

