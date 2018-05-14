WEATHER

Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast

In this photo from video a lava flow advancing down a road is seen from less than 10 feet away in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii on May 7, 2018. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP)

As Hawaii prepares for a possible "explosive eruption," confusion has arisen about the relationship between Kilauea and the West Coast's "ring of fire" volcanoes.

But experts say there's not cause for concern for those who live near "ring of fire" volcanoes. Here's everything you need to know.

WHAT IS THE RING OF FIRE?

The ring of fire is a series of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean. It's known for eruptions caused by movements of tectonic plates. The 25,000 mile-stretch of 450 volcanoes forms a horseshoe shape. Many of these volcanoes may erupt at the same time, as it is all one dynamic system, AccuWeather explains.

Many of the most dangerous volcanoes in the country are a part of the ring of fire, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. These include Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier in Washington; Mount Hood and South Sister in Oregon; and Mount Shasta and Lassen Volcanic Center in California.

IS HAWAII PART OF THE RING OF FIRE?

No. The ring of fire only consists of those volcanoes that sit on tectonic plates, along the horseshoe.

"Hawaii is in the middle of what is called the ring of fire, meaning that it is not on the ring of fire," Good Morning America's Ginger Zee explained on Monday.

Volcanic activity in Hawaii is not caused by tectonic plates but rather by hot spots, Zee explained.

"It's a completely different formation, completely different eruption variable that gets it going," she said.

IS THE WEST COAST IN ANY DANGER?

Zee said you should always check for local warnings, but right now the West Coast doesn't have any.

No eruption seems imminent for any U.S. volcanoes on the ring of fire, the Associated Press reports.

WHAT'S GOING ON IN HAWAII?

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from two neighborhoods on Hawaii's Big Island last week, and three more fissures opened up over the weekend, ABC News reports. At least 35 structures have been destroyed in the first 10 days of volcanic activity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanou.s. & worldnaturecalifornia
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Record highs possible every day this week
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
More Weather
Top Stories
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Suspect in SWAT standoff near Katy linked to woman's murder
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Drake and Migos set pair of Houston dates
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Western Conference Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors in :60
Rockets fan guide to road closures for Game 1 and 2
IT'S ON! ABC13 makes friendly Western Conference Finals wager with KGO
Show More
Skateboarder hit by SUV while crossing Highway 6
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide
More News