WEATHER

Monday storm damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties caused by tornado

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Storm damage and flooding in Houston area</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday's storm damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties were caused by a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS released its preliminary report Tuesday detailing tornado damage at several locations in Brazoria and Galveston counties.

According to the report, the damage in Brazoria County included a porch roof in the back of a home, a destroyed pump house, damaged trailer and several trees that were knocked down.

In Galveston County, tornado damage was reported at a Holiday Inn along San Luis Pass Road. Witnesses also reported a waterspout that moved onshore.

High winds caused major damage in Fort Bend County.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer spoke to several residents on JoAnn Street where there was significant damage to homes, vehicles and businesses.
EMBED More News Videos

Residents are cleaning up after high winds caused major damage this morning when a storm hit parts of Fort Bend County.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weathertornadostormstorm damageBrazoria CountyFort Bend CountyGalveston County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
See if your name is going to be used for a tropical storm this year
More storms today, drier days ahead
High winds cause major damage in Stafford area
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
More Weather
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Show More
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Ridge Point football star to name top college choices
Dozens of high school students left out of yearbook
More than $150,000 raised for ovarian cancer awareness
This fruit may tempt you towards a plant-based diet
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos