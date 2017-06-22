While you were sleeping, Tropical Storm Cindy began pushing showers through areas east of Houston.According to the Harris County Flood Warning System, the heaviest of the rains have been recorded along Highway 225 and Highway 146 so far this morning.In Taylor Lake Village at NASA Road 1, 2.24" have been recorded so far.In Deer Park and La Porte, we've seen rain totals between 2.36" and 2.68".In Baytown, we're seeing rainfalls between 1.60" and 1.84" along Highway 146.Meteorologist David Tillman said overnight the storm was dumping between 1" and 2" of rain each hour.Meteorologist Travis Herzog has more of what you can expect this morning every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News at 4:30, 5 and 6 a.m.