VOLCANO

Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past

EMBED </>More Videos

Many have tried to stop lava flows in the past, but it was ultimately a losing battle. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Is it possible to stop a lava flow? As AccuWeather points out, many have tried in the past.

The U.S. Air Force tried to bomb the lava tubes at Mauna Loa in 1935. Iceland tried to cool a lava flow with frigid cold seawater in 1973, and people also tried building barriers to divert the flow of the lava from Italy's Mount Etna in 1983.

While these are creative ways to slow down the flow, the United States Geological Survey says it's ultimately a losing battle. The best bet is to work proactively to protect communities potentially in the path of a lava flow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersevere weatheru.s. & worldhistoryvolcano
VOLCANO
5 of the most dangerous active volcanos
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
Can you clean up a lava flow?
More volcano
WEATHER
5 of the most dangerous active volcanos
One Minute Weather: Another record high expected Thursday
Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
Can you clean up a lava flow?
More Weather
Top Stories
Dad arrested after blanket-covered baby left in hot car
Former Cy-Fair teacher accused of giving student drugs and STD
Katy mom charged after leaving 8-month-old inside hot vehicle
Man shot by deputy after threatening to kill mom, himself
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Child and teacher killed, 43 hurt in NJ school bus crash
Gel manicures could increase cancer risk
Highest-rated restroom in the nation? That title belongs to Buc-ee's
Show More
2-year-old girl found wandering alone in her PJs
'Be Someone' graffiti changed to honor Mattress Mack
$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston
911 call: Guard felt 'threatened' before T.I.'s arrest
Bridge over Greens Bayou damaged by buckling
More News