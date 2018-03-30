ACCUWEATHER

Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?

EMBED </>More Videos

While a blue moon may appear blue for unrelated reasons, the term actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

You've heard the phrase "blue moon" thrown around, but what does it really mean?

It actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, which generally occurs once every few years.

Despite the name that suggests otherwise, a blue moon is rarely the color blue. In rare and unrelated circumstances, dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere can make the moon appear blue, according to AccuWeather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescienceu.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
Why so many nor'easters this year?
More accuweather
WEATHER
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Good weather for Easter weekend!
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Water levels concerning homeowners along San Jacinto River
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Show More
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Man killed by gunfire with Pasadena officer identified
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
More News
Top Video
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
More Video