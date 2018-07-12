WEATHER

Birds take flight across Houston area causing fascinating radar image

EMBED </>More Videos

Birds take flight near Sugar Land causing fascinating radar image. (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Birds taking off during the early morning hours caused quite the radar image for the past couple days.

On Twitter, Billy Forney says he noticed the fascinating images and found that it was caused by birds.

"Well, those birds down in Stafford, TX started the day taking flight from their roost in symmetric fashion," he tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Forney noticed a lot of movement on the radar that captured the movement of the birds.


ABC13 Meteorologist Travis Herzog also noticed the bird return on doppler radar.



Forney shared a new video Thursday morning of the birds tweeting, "The large population and high density of these beautiful-sounding birds is just fascinating. Watch as wave after wave of these birds took flight this morning. This video was part of a second flight, during which time nearly the entire population of these birds left the roost."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherradarviralbirdsHoustonStafford
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Scattered storms today, more to come this week
Hurricane Hector passes near Hawaii this week
Photos from the wildfires across California
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News