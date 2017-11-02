Our world champion Astros may not return to world champion weather, but that's Houston for you, right?Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be vintage Houston weather with warm, humid air pushing the heat index close to 90 during the parade downtown.There's also a 30 percent chance of a passing shower, but Travis predicts that won't dampen any spirits as we celebrate our city's World Series champions.As a reminder, the parade starts at 2 p.m.