SEVERE WEATHER

Atmosphere 'favorable' for tornadoes in the Houston area

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Another round of severe weather is expected Tuesday through the mid-morning hours.

ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca says the atmosphere is "favorable for weak tornadoes," as some areas near north of Houston experienced yesterday.

NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in NW Harris County



We are tracking the storms every 10 minutes this morning on Eyewitness News.



Because of yesterday's torrential rains, the ground is saturated this morning.

Loresca said this fact alone raises the flooding threat, and brings a good chance for street flooding for some areas, possibly during the morning commute.

Possible tornado spotted off Hwy 99 in the Spring area



High winds could also knock out power, toppling trees and fences in some areas.

The severe weather threat should move out of the Houston area at day's end on Wednesday, Loresca said.

Foti Kallergis is out in the Fort Bend area checking out the damage of Monday morning storms.

