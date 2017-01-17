Another round of severe weather is expected Tuesday through the mid-morning hours.ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca says the atmosphere is "favorable for weak tornadoes," as some areas near north of Houston experienced yesterday.We are tracking the storms every 10 minutes this morning on Eyewitness News.Because of yesterday's torrential rains, the ground is saturated this morning.Loresca said this fact alone raises the flooding threat, and brings a good chance for street flooding for some areas, possibly during the morning commute.High winds could also knock out power, toppling trees and fences in some areas.The severe weather threat should move out of the Houston area at day's end on Wednesday, Loresca said.