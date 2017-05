A huge tornado outbreak rippled across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas leaving their devastating trails behind.ABC13's meterologist David Tillman shows just how scary storm chasing can really be.Many people have either seen or heard of storm chasers.Whenever a major storm hits, like a tornado, videos of these storm specialists doing their job can be found all over the news.While tornadoes are typically clearly visible, sometimes they're not.Tornadoes can hide in heavy rainstorms and become hard to see, which makes these storms and storm chasing very dangerous.