Water restrictions in place for League City residents

EMBED </>More Videos

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A water restriction is in place for residents in League City, while work is done in connection with the Gulf Freeway construction.

Work crews are working on a water main as part of the I-45 widening project.

Residents west of South Highway 3 are being asked to not water lawns or wash their vehicles until Thursday night at midnight, in order to conserve the city's water supply for essential needs, including firefighting capabilities.

Residents who have questions are asked to call the League City Water Production Department at 281-554-1041.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breakwaterLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News