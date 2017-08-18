Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham

An armed protester takes part in a demonstration in downtown Durham, Friday, August 18, 2017.

Demonstrators, some armed, have taken to the streets of downtown Durham.

The latest:


* An ABC11 crew at the scene spotted armed demonstrators
* Police in tactical gear outside Old Courthouse
* Downtown businesses announce they are closing
* Officials say avoid downtown

There is a heavy police presence outside of the courthouse where earlier this week protesters toppled a Confederate monument.

Officials sent workers home and are advising people to avoid the downtown area. Durham Police were seen blocking off several streets in the area.

There is no official word on who might is protesting outside the building.


Earlier in the day the Durham County Sheriff issued a statement urging protesters to abide by the law.



At 11:23 the Deputy City Manager of Durham sent the following email out to all employees:

City administration is aware of the potential for protests to occur today at the County Administration and/or Durham County Judicial building. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees and visitors at City facilities downtown. Because the protest area may be in front of the County building, county administration closed at 10 a.m. The Police Department and Sheriff's Office are carefully monitoring the situation, and we will keep you informed as necessary. At this time there is no indication that City facilities will be affected; however, if that changes, employees will be notified immediately.

ABC11 has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking news story as more details become available.

