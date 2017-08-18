The latest:

#Breaking-Law enforcement beginning to arrive at old #Durham County Court House amid reports of possible rally. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/CcOaIODDim — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 18, 2017

Demonstrators, some armed, have taken to the streets of downtown Durham.*Caution: There may be offensive language in the live stream*There is a heavy police presence outside of the courthouse where earlier this week protesters toppled a Confederate monument.Officials sent workers home and are advising people to avoid the downtown area. Durham Police were seen blocking off several streets in the area.There is no official word on who might is protesting outside the building.Earlier in the day the Durham County Sheriff issued a statement urging protesters to abide by the law.At 11:23 the Deputy City Manager of Durham sent the following email out to all employees:City administration is aware of the potential for protests to occur today at the County Administration and/or Durham County Judicial building. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees and visitors at City facilities downtown. Because the protest area may be in front of the County building, county administration closed at 10 a.m. The Police Department and Sheriff's Office are carefully monitoring the situation, and we will keep you informed as necessary. At this time there is no indication that City facilities will be affected; however, if that changes, employees will be notified immediately.