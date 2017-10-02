U.S. & WORLD

Las Vegas music festival shooting is deadliest in modern US history

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
Police say "in excess" of 50 people were killed when a gunman shot into a crowded music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



Las Vegas Metro police identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the gunman in the mass shooting. Police confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after the barrage of shots were fired Sunday night. He was killed by police.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Paddock is believed to be the lone shooter. Police said he lived in Mesquite, Nevada, which is located outside of Las Vegas.

Police also said they have located the person of interest, Marilou Danley, who was identified as Paddock's roommate.

More than 200 people were also injured in the shooting.

Among those killed were two off-duty officers attending the concert, said Lombardo. An officer working at the event was critically injured and another was wounded, according to the sheriff.

Police stated the city's largest hospital, University Medical Center, is at capacity with other trauma units taking in the overflow. Fleeing attendees were also being picked up on buses and being sent to UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center arena for shelter.

Video from festival attendees showed hundreds of people fleeing the area. The shooting took place as country artist Jason Aldean performed on stage.


ABC News reported people were fleeing to the nearby airfield at McCarran Airport as the chaos took place.
Witnesses reported hearing possibly hundreds of shots fired in rapid succession. Multiple ambulances were flooding the area to help victims.



A temporary groundstop was initiated for Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport for departing and arriving flights.

There were reports of active shooters at other hotels on the Strip, but those were not confirmed by authorities and it was not immediately clear if the reports were a result of the mass chaos in the area.

Las Vegas Metro police offered a hotline for families who are looking for their loved ones. That hotline is at 1-866-535-5654.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more details become available.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

