Houston firefighters face toxic fumes and water pressure issues in battle with 3-alarm fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Warehouse and homes damaged in three-alarm fire in east Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's fire chief says efforts to extinguish a massive, three-alarm warehouse fire now involves more than two city blocks.

HFD Chief Samuel Pena told Eyewitness News at least two homes on North Drennan Street were damaged when flames from the burning warehouse spread next door.

Neighbors told ABC13 that a family narrowly escaped as their home caught fire.

Pena said firefighters are making progress in bringing the raging fire under control, but dangers still exist, both visible and invisible.

The chief said because the warehouse is believed to have been filled with mattresses, the fumes could be hazardous to people's health.

"Any byproduct of the fire is going to be toxic. Any of the components burning would be toxic, certainly," Pena said.

PHOTOS: Three-alarm fire destroys warehouse in east Houston


Complicating matters, Pena said water pressure issues required firefighters to relay water from fire hydrants some distance away from the warehouse.

While there were no injuries reported, one firefighter was evaluated at the scene but may be transported for observation.

Neighbors watched as the fire grew from one to three alarms as more than 100 firefighters were called to help put out the blaze.

Video recorded by Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey shows heavy black smoke billowing along the horizon.

WATCH: HFD Chief Pena gives update on massive warehouse fire
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says a hazmat team is monitoring the air quality after a reported mattress warehouse erupted in flames Friday night.



Callers into the ABC13 newsroom reported seeing the smoke from miles away.

Pena urged residents in the immediate area to stay inside their homes and for others to stay away as they continue to battle the fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 lead against Jazz
Soggy Saturday? Rain might dampen your Cinco de Mayo plans
Widow suing alleged drunk driver's employer after fatal DWI crash
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
Miracle Mission: Foti's musings with Ecuador's young and old
Men found dead in million-dollar home identified as Houston couple
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
Officer relieved of duty accused of exposing himself to girl
Show More
41 years later: The death that sparked the Moody Park riots
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
Houston, Microsoft announce 'Internet of Things' partnership
Astros kick off road trip in Arizona after brutal home losses
Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party
More News