EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3430852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says a hazmat team is monitoring the air quality after a reported mattress warehouse erupted in flames Friday night.

Warehouse fire at 700 block of Drennan St. HFD is on the scene. Citizens are advised to stay clear of the area. HPD is enroute. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2018

Houston's fire chief says efforts to extinguish a massive, three-alarm warehouse fire now involves more than two city blocks.HFD Chief Samuel Pena told Eyewitness News at least two homes on North Drennan Street were damaged when flames from the burning warehouse spread next door.Neighbors told ABC13 that a family narrowly escaped as their home caught fire.Pena said firefighters are making progress in bringing the raging fire under control, but dangers still exist, both visible and invisible.The chief said because the warehouse is believed to have been filled with mattresses, the fumes could be hazardous to people's health."Any byproduct of the fire is going to be toxic. Any of the components burning would be toxic, certainly," Pena said.Complicating matters, Pena said water pressure issues required firefighters to relay water from fire hydrants some distance away from the warehouse.While there were no injuries reported, one firefighter was evaluated at the scene but may be transported for observation.Neighbors watched as the fire grew from one to three alarms as more than 100 firefighters were called to help put out the blaze.Video recorded by Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey shows heavy black smoke billowing along the horizon.Callers into the ABC13 newsroom reported seeing the smoke from miles away.Pena urged residents in the immediate area to stay inside their homes and for others to stay away as they continue to battle the fire.