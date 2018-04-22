'Hero' bystander James Shaw Jr. wrestled gun away from Waffle House shooter: Police

According to a witness, the bystander confronted the gunman when he stopped shooting to reload his weapon. (AP Photo/Sheila Burke)

NASHVILLE --
A bystander wrestled a gunman's weapon away from him during a fatal shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, according to investigators and witnesses.

James Shaw Jr., 29, physically confronted the gunman and struggled with him before tossing his weapon over the counter, Don Aaron with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. The suspect then left the restaurant.

"You had a citizen step up to intervene with an active shooter, and that's what this man did. He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives," Aaron told reporters.

According to witness Chuck Cordero, Shaw confronted the gunman when he stopped shooting to reload his weapon.

"The gun went flying and then the dude took off running. Had that guy reloaded, there were plenty more people in that restaurant that probably could have not made it home this morning," Cordero told WTVF-TV.

"When he came in, I distinctively remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill," Shaw told The Tennessean. "I had a chance to stop him, and thankfully I stopped him."

The gunman, who authorities have identified as Travis Reinking, opened fire in the Waffle House parking lot just before dawn. Minutes later, he entered the restaurant and continued firing, killing a total of four people and injuring two others, according to investigators. Reinking remains at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
