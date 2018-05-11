Violent man caught on camera robbing bank in southeast Houston

Houston police need your help finding a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.According to police, a white male walked inside the Plains Capital Bank on Griggs Road and made demands.In surveillance video, the man can be seen physically grabbing the workers.The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, thin build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a gray and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and a black Texans baseball cap.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.