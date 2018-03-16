Video released of bail bond agent in Oklahoma fatally shooting one of her clients

Officials release video of Oklahoma bail bond agent shooting, killing client (KTRK)

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Prosecutors just released video of a female bail bonds agent in Oklahoma fatally shooting one of her clients.

It happened Aug. 9, 2017 in Stillwater. Chasity Carey called 911 and told police that she shot Brandon Williams.

"I just shot a man on top of the roof of the town center," said Chasity Carey in 911 call.

Police said that Carey told them that she and Williams were fighting when she revoked Williams' bond and tried to take him in custody.

Carey was initially arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

But then a jury found Carey not guilty in Williams' murder after prosecutors released the video.
