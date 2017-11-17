Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched in Humble

Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched in Humble. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
It's difficult to see and hear the yelps that first made a neighbor in Humble pay attention.

"I'm an animal lover myself. It was very difficult to have to witness that. I didn't know where to go from there," a neighbor said.

Her name is Carmen, but she doesn't want her face shown on TV after recording and reporting this incident at her Humble area apartment. Tears ran down the animal lovers face as she describes hearing cries from the pit bull named T-bone.

"Yeah, I cried when I walked back in because she was kicking it and stomping him and she kicked him in the face. Very hard," said Carmen.

Carmen called Houston's SPCA chapter. They are investigating the case along with law enforcement. T-bone has been removed from the home and was driven to the SPCA campus where he's been examined and is being treated by a team of veterinarians.

SPCA says their exams found some minor injuries and ringworm. A hearing on Tuesday will determine what's next for the dog.

"I think she is trying to train him to not have accidents on the porch but unfortunately she leaves really early in the morning and then she works pretty long hours. It's kind of hard to expect your dog not to have accidents when you're not there to walk him and take him out," said Carmen.

Eyewitness News tried to reach the dog's owner to see if she has anything to say about the video and her dog being removed from her home but no one answered at her home.

As for T-bone, Carmen says if her family can find a way to adopt him they will.

"I am very concerned, I want the dog to go to a loving home and be very well taken care of and given the love he deserves," said Carmen.


