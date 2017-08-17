VANDALIZED: Christopher Columbus statue defaced with paint in Houston's Bell Park

Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Houston's Bell Park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Houston's Bell Park was vandalized Thursday.

The statue was covered in red paint.

It is unclear when the vandalism happened or if there are any suspects.

The vandalism comes amid debate over Confederate statues across the United States. In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner launched a review of Confederate statues within the city in response to calls from the public.

