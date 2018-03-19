UBER

Uber self-driving vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (KTRK)

TEMPE, Arizona --
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened Sunday night.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, NTSB will be investigating the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
uberwoman killedu.s. & worldtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
UBER
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and Spring Break
Man seeks donations after drunkenly taking $1,600 Uber ride home
More uber
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video