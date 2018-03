EMBED >More News Videos Teens drive into lake while following Waze app

An Uber driver got stuck on stairs while driving on a sidewalk in San Francisco.The driver says he was using a GPS enabled Uber map when it told him to go down the stairs.He had just picked up passengers from the grocery store when he made the wrong turn.No one was hurt.The car later snapped a tow truck cable when it was being removed and ended up slamming into a trash can.