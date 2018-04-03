  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story

Twitter attempts to stop spread of misinformation following shooting at YouTube headquarters

(TwitterSafety/Twitter)

In the aftermath of the shooting at YouTube headquarters on April 3, Twitter said they are "aware of attempts by some people to deceive others with misinformation." The social media network vowed to take action against anything that violates their rules.


Twitter said it could require users to delete tweets in emergency situations that could place someone in imminent danger.



Twitter spokesperson said to ABC News, "This is the approach we take during situations where misnaming someone could put those individuals in harm's way. There is more detail in our violent threats policy, specifically this section: 'We will not tolerate behavior that encourages or incites violence against a specific person or group of people. We also take action against content that glorifies acts of violence in a manner that may inspire others to replicate those violent acts and cause real offline danger, or where people were targeted because of their potential membership in a protected category.'"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
youtubeyoutube shootingshootingtwittersocial media
Top Stories
Houston area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m.
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Show More
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Bus company involved in crash had previous violations
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
More News
Photos
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos