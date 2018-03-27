ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

TSU student dies after accidentally shooting himself at off-campus party

Houston police say Michael Gobert was playing with a gun at an off-campus party when he accidentally shot himself in the head. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas Southern University student was accidentally shot and killed while attending an off-campus party.

According to the Houston Police Department, Michael Gobert was attending a party Saturday night in the 6500 block of Calder Street when he accidentally shot himself.

Officers say Gobert was on the phone and playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, fatally shooting him in the head.

Houston police are still investigating Gobert's death.

Texas Southern University released the following statement about the student's death:
"We are mourning the loss of one of our students who was killed in an accidental shooting off campus. We are working with the family of Michael Gobert to assist them during this time."

