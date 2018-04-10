Trump-appointed US attorney recused from Michael Cohen investigation

JONATHAN KARL
Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is recused from the Michael Cohen investigation, ABC News has learned.

Berman was not involved in the decision to raid Cohen's office because of the recusal, two sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News

The recusal was approved by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The raid of Cohen's handled by others in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and approved by a federal judge.

Berman is a Trump appointee with ties to Rudy Giuliani who donated money to the 2016 Trump campaign.

The U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Find out what's replacing the 'We Love Houston' sign
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Show More
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
More News