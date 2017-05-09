TRAVEL

Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers captured video of a fight between two men on a Southwest Airlines flight that had landed in Burbank on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, California --
A vicious fight broke out on a Southwest flight as it was taxiing in Burbank, as one man was seen repeatedly punching another before passengers were able to pull him away.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, while police said the victim suffered a contusion to his left eye, a laceration to his nose and a chipped tooth.

Burbank police identified the suspect as Chaze Mickalo Cable, 37, of Lancaster. He was arrested for assault and battery and held on $50,000 bail.

In video captured by other passengers, the suspect is seen wrestling with another man as a woman screams "Get off, what is wrong with you!" and tries to pull him away.

The wrestling turns to punching as the two roll over onto another seat and fall on top of a flight attendant who was trying to intervene.

The suspect is seen throwing multiple punches before other passengers are finally able to intervene and stop the attack.

EMBED More News Videos

A Lancaster man was arrested after a fight on a Southwest airline that had landed in Burbank on Sunday, May 7, 2017.



Airport police responded and arrested Cable, then turned him over to the Burbank Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fight or if the two men knew each other prior to the flight.

Flight 2530 on Sunday had arrived from Dallas and was stopping in Burbank before heading to Oakland. The fight occurred as passengers were preparing to deplane.

In a statement, Southwest said the altercation actually involved three passengers and thanked its employees for intervening.

"Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day," the airline said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesassaultairline industryairlinefightu.s. & worldcaught on cameraCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
5 FREE apps you need to travel abroad
United passenger's 7-hour flight turned into 28-hour nightmare
Summer travel season: Your guide to low-cost carriers
Flight attendants told they're 'too fat, ugly' to fly
More Travel
Top Stories
HPD looking for missing child in SE Houston
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
1 dead after being struck by bus near downtown Houston
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Man who offered sex as rent for apartment now charged
Show More
New Dove campaign sparks backlash
Kimmel calls on lawmakers to cover pre-existing conditions
Woman turns to ABC13 after car destroyed in crash
Fort Bend Co. school bus involved in accident
Study: Low heart rate linked to stalking
More News
Top Video
Good grades earn Spring ISD senior new car
Woman turns to ABC13 after car destroyed in crash
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
New 'Firework' Oreo hits store shelves
More Video