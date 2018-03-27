Travel sites can save you money when flying with large families

Booking airfare with a large family can cost a lot of money.
Now is the time to starting booking flights for the summer to lock in the lowest fares.
Let's put our money saving skills to a real-life test, helping meteorologist Travis Herzog book flights for his family of five to Orlando, Florida.
Websites like HipMunk do the research for you. Type in where you're leaving from and your desired destination and the site will search hundreds of travel sites to find the best deal.
Unfortunately, the cheapest price for Travis came to just under $1,000.
EscapeHouston was the next stop in hopes of a better deal.
Again, they had no luck finding deals for Houston to Orlando.
Google search and Skyscanner found flights that were a little cheaper but still didn't get that much of a discount.
The last stop for the search was the app Hopper. You download the app to your phone and it gives you alerts when the flight you have your eye on gets cheaper or more expensive.
Using Hopper, Travis was able to find tickets for as low as $132 round trip per person, totaling $660 for his family.
