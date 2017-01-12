Texas' rejected license plates of 2016

Texans request some weird stuff to be on their personalized license plates.And offensive stuff. Like, really offensive.We asked for the list of rejected license plates from the state and can't show you many of them, but chose some we could in addition to some that were pretty clever.There are some we aren't sure why they didn't fly -- others are obvious, so be warned that some of the above images may be considered offensive.The data is provided to us by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.