TRAVEL

Texas' rejected license plates of 2016

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
Texans request some weird stuff to be on their personalized license plates.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

And offensive stuff. Like, really offensive.

We asked for the list of rejected license plates from the state and can't show you many of them, but chose some we could in addition to some that were pretty clever.

There are some we aren't sure why they didn't fly -- others are obvious, so be warned that some of the above images may be considered offensive.

The data is provided to us by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
Related Topics:
traveltexas newstrafficbizarre
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
10 days you can get into national parks for free
More Travel
Top Stories
Pct. 4 deputy, woman injured in accident in NE Harris Co.
16-year-old dies after using synthetic marijuana
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Detective: Mom made ominous posts before smothering child
Woman investigates her own debit card theft
Four arrested after attempted robbery of Zales outlet store
Obama surprises Biden with Medal of Freedom
Show More
DA: TSU professor hit officer during prostitution sting
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Amazon plans to hire 100K in Texas, other states
More News
Photos
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
More Photos