Texas' first shipping container hotel opens in beloved antique mecca Round Top

ROUND TOP, Texas --
Round Top, Texas, has long been a must-hit destination for antique lovers, thrifters, pickers, wheelers and dealers, art lovers, and deal finders who flock to the bi-annual Original Round Top Antique Fair.

And with classic joints like Royer's Round Top Cafe and the opening of hot spots like Rancho Pillow, Round Top has become a year-round destination for Texans.

FlopHouze, a new "shipping container hotel" located just a few minutes from downtown Round Top, is offering another reason to make the hour-and-a-half trek from Houston.

Housed on the same property as the Round Top Ballroom and Recycling the Past, the six-unit FlopHouze is the first hotel in Texas to be made entirely out of shipping containers, according to a release.

For more on this story visit our partners at CultureMap.
