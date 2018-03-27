Round Top, Texas, has long been a must-hit destination for antique lovers, thrifters, pickers, wheelers and dealers, art lovers, and deal finders who flock to the bi-annual Original Round Top Antique Fair.And with classic joints like Royer's Round Top Cafe and the opening of hot spots like Rancho Pillow, Round Top has become a year-round destination for Texans.FlopHouze, a new "shipping container hotel" located just a few minutes from downtown Round Top, is offering another reason to make the hour-and-a-half trek from Houston.Housed on the same property as the Round Top Ballroom and Recycling the Past, the six-unit FlopHouze is the first hotel in Texas to be made entirely out of shipping containers, according to a release.