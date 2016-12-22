If you ask around, many will tell you that Santa lives in the North Pole. But other Texans believe he's a lot closer than that.A short trip to College Station will have you discovering a magical place for all to enjoy. From a camp fire jamboree, to the twinkling lights, Texas Road Trippers Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia hit the road in their open sleigh to visit Santa's Wonderland.Here in Texas, it's a holiday hoedown.Many from all over travel to Santa's Wonderland to get into the Christmas spirit."Pooja, did you ever think it would snow in Texas?" Steve said."It's snowing!" Pooja said."There's a level of beauty here you can't get anywhere else," Doc Tic Tok said.Doc Tic Tok is the Master of Ceremonies at Santa's Wonderland. While some are familiar with the North Pole, he says the "West" Pole of Texas is the place to be."And reminds everybody what Christmases used to be like back in the old days when all families were together, and that was the most important thing," Doc said."It's just a wonderful place to bring your family. Get the Christmas season kicked off in the right way," visitor John Devoke said.Six-month-old Luke dressed for the occasion."It's awesome. He loves the lights, looking around. He's just memorized," Luke's mother, Morgan Cullen said.Everyone is memorized by the 3 million plus twinkling bulbs that line the Texas trail."Where are the elves that are putting these up?" Steve asked Doc."Well, you know they're magic, so we can keep them hidden at night. But they work hard during the day and throughout the off season to make sure it's new," Doc said.Once you've seen the lights, there's still so much more to see. Including a life-sized snow globe.On colder nights, the camp fires around town are glowing.And don't forget to get your pictures taken with Santa himself.Pooja and Steve even took the bull by the horns, riding a mechanical bull.