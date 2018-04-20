New video shows harrowing moments on SW flight with blown engine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3366372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southwest Airlines hero pilot Tammie Jo Shults was among the first female Navy fighter pilots.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3357534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Listen to the tower at the Philadelphia airport talk to pilots of the Southwest Airlines plane that suffered an engine failure

New video has emerged from a passenger who was on board the Southwest Airlines flight which was diverted to Philadelphia after the plane's engine tore apart, killing one passenger.Passenger Cherub Alethia posted "I survived" on her social media profiles.Alethia can be seen in her video as she is instructed to put on an oxygen mask during the descent.An engine on a Southwest flight 1380 exploded over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and debris hit the plane. Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.