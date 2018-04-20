TRAVEL

New video shows harrowing moments on SW flight with blown engine

A passenger posted video of tense moments as a damaged Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing (KTRK)

New video has emerged from a passenger who was on board the Southwest Airlines flight which was diverted to Philadelphia after the plane's engine tore apart, killing one passenger.

Passenger Cherub Alethia posted "I survived" on her social media profiles.

Alethia can be seen in her video as she is instructed to put on an oxygen mask during the descent.

Everything we know about hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Southwest Airlines hero pilot Tammie Jo Shults was among the first female Navy fighter pilots.

Southwest Airlines pilot of damaged plane is cool and collected as she talks to air traffic control tower
Listen to the tower at the Philadelphia airport talk to pilots of the Southwest Airlines plane that suffered an engine failure



An engine on a Southwest flight 1380 exploded over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and debris hit the plane. Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.
