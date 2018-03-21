TRAVEL

New nonstop flight makes quick Houston-to-Bahamas getaway a breeze

HOUSTON --
When Houstonians crave a coastal getaway, there are myriad quick and easy flights to Mexico's various beaches. But if you're ready to try a different beach this year, a jaunt to The Bahamas just got a whole lot easier.

Getting to Nassau

Thanks to the all-new nonstop flights from Bahamasair directly into Nassau's Lynden Pindling Airport (NAS) from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), channeling your inner Bahama Mama (or Bahama Man) is easier and more affordable than ever. You'll be on the beach sipping on daiquiris in no time after the quick three-hour flight, enjoying the 21 miles of tourist paradise. (United also offers a season nonstop flight from IAH on Saturdays.)

Make it a long weekend

Houston travelers can now enjoy Bahamasair convenient nonstop service to The Islands of The Bahamas, with twice-weekly flights departing IAH at 8 am every Monday and Thursday, arriving in Nassau by 11:10 am, and departing from Nassau at 4 pm every Wednesday and Sunday, arriving in Houston by 7:10 pm.

