Lyft to roll out subscription service in Houston

It's the latest offer from Lyft and Katherine Whaley tells us about the offer that will save you money. (Josh Edelson/AP Images for Lyft)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lyft is rolling out an all-access pass for people looking to ride share in Houston. You pay $200 up front and get up to 30 rides a month.

Those rides are worth up to $15 a piece.

We crunched the numbers, and that's a savings of up to $250, but you'll be charged if rides cost more than $15.

The subscription service hasn't started just yet, but you can get on the waitlist now (at no charge), and Lyft will notify you when a spot is available.

We will keep you posted on when the service becomes available.
