Lyft driver leaves man in parking lot after allegedly realizing he would only make $6

Lyft driver leaves man in parking lot (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
A pilot said he was shocked when his Lyft driver left him in a California parking lot.

It happened in the middle of his ride to LAX.

"Dude. I use the app to get a driver, now you're just dropping me off in a parking lot?" the passenger is heard saying on video.

"Yes," the Lyft driver replied.

The Lyft driver apparently became agitated and cut the trip short after realizing he would only make $6 on the ride.

