EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3267779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uber driver says GPS made him drive down the steps.

A pilot said he was shocked when his Lyft driver left him in a California parking lot.It happened in the middle of his ride to LAX."Dude. I use the app to get a driver, now you're just dropping me off in a parking lot?" the passenger is heard saying on video."Yes," the Lyft driver replied.The Lyft driver apparently became agitated and cut the trip short after realizing he would only make $6 on the ride.