Southwest Airlines brings live concerts to mid-air flights

Live music takes flight on Southwest Airlines

How would you like a little live music with your flight? Southwest Airlines is hosting 'pop-up' concerts in mid-air.

Passengers are given a front-row seat for a concert at 35,000 feet in the air, as part of what Southwest calls Live at 35.

Warner Music Nashville recently teamed up with Southwest to bring bands onto the planes.

Country star Devin Dawson recently performed on a flight from Nashville to Philadelphia, handing out CDs and souvenir guitar picks to the captive crowd.

There's no word which bands will pop up in the surprise shows, or which flights may suddenly find themselves accompanied by artists on the fly. Southwest hints Live at 35 will take place on roughly 20 flights a year.

Of course, as with any travel experience, there are those find the arrangement a bit 'bumpy.' They quickly took to Twitter to share their feelings, which are not much like LUV.

