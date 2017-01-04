Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands

Do you have the travel bug but don't know where to book your next trip? Well, how about if we told you that you could get paid to visit the beautiful Virgin Islands?
It's true. Travelers will be given a $300 spending credit for anyone who spends at least three nights on St. Thomas, St John or St. Croix.
The credits can be used for tours and activities around the islands. Visitors will have to spend credits by staying at participating hotels.
The promotion is being done in honor of Centennial Celebration of Denmark selling the islands to the U.S.
List of hotels:
St. Croix
- The Buccaneer
- Caravelle Hotel & Casino
- Chenay Bay Beach Resort
- Club Comanche Hotel
- Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino
- Holger Danske Hotel
- Mt. Victory Camp
- Renaissance Carambola Beach Resort
- The Palms at Pelican Cove
- Tamarind Reef Resort
- Sand Castle on the Beach
St. John
- Caneel Bay Resort
- Coconut Coast Villas
- Concordia Eco-Resort
- Star Villas
- The Westin St. John Resort
St. Thomas
- At Home in the Tropics
- Bellavista Bed & Breakfast
- Bolongo Bay Beach Resort
- Frenchman's Reef Marriott Resort
- Galleon House
- The Green Iguana Hotel
- Lindbergh Bay Hotel & Villas
- Secret Harbour Beach Resort
- Two Sandals Bed & Breakfast
- VI Campgrounds
- Windward Passage Hotel
Click here for more information about the promotion.
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & world
travelu.s. & world