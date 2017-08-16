Whether you're not about that eight-and-a-half-hour drive out west or you've had it up to here with all the hype, Marfa is far from your only option when you're looking for a unique weekend getaway from Houston.There's plenty of quirk hiding closer to the city that make for one-of-a-kind escapes. Here are five spots we recommend adding to your travel bucket list:Halfway between Austin and Houston in Round Top is Rancho Pillow, a 20-acre compound marked by Technicolor accommodations that are the definition of whimsy.Any horror movie buffs in the house? Just south of Bastrop is a wonderfully sketchy gas station that was used as a key location in the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film.If you've ever driven out on Highway 290 on the way to Fredericksburg, you may have caught a glimpse of an unusual arch on top of a tall hill overlooking the countryside.Many people think of the Guadalupe River as a place to go tubing during those scorching hot summer months without realizing there's a private paradise tucked away on its waters.Don't expect to find the standard selection of livestock at this Hill Country ranch.