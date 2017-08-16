There's plenty of quirk hiding closer to the city that make for one-of-a-kind escapes. Here are five spots we recommend adding to your travel bucket list:
Rancho Pillow
Halfway between Austin and Houston in Round Top is Rancho Pillow, a 20-acre compound marked by Technicolor accommodations that are the definition of whimsy.
Texas Gas Station
Any horror movie buffs in the house? Just south of Bastrop is a wonderfully sketchy gas station that was used as a key location in the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film.
Lighthouse Hill Ranch
If you've ever driven out on Highway 290 on the way to Fredericksburg, you may have caught a glimpse of an unusual arch on top of a tall hill overlooking the countryside.
Son's Island
Many people think of the Guadalupe River as a place to go tubing during those scorching hot summer months without realizing there's a private paradise tucked away on its waters.
Exotic Resort Zoo
Don't expect to find the standard selection of livestock at this Hill Country ranch.
There's plenty more to learn about these cool, quirky spots. Visit ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap for more details and locations.
