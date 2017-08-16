HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Forget Marfa: 5 quirky weekend getaways a whole lot closer to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's five quirky getaways from Houston (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
Whether you're not about that eight-and-a-half-hour drive out west or you've had it up to here with all the hype, Marfa is far from your only option when you're looking for a unique weekend getaway from Houston.

There's plenty of quirk hiding closer to the city that make for one-of-a-kind escapes. Here are five spots we recommend adding to your travel bucket list:

Rancho Pillow
Halfway between Austin and Houston in Round Top is Rancho Pillow, a 20-acre compound marked by Technicolor accommodations that are the definition of whimsy.

Texas Gas Station
Any horror movie buffs in the house? Just south of Bastrop is a wonderfully sketchy gas station that was used as a key location in the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film.

Lighthouse Hill Ranch
If you've ever driven out on Highway 290 on the way to Fredericksburg, you may have caught a glimpse of an unusual arch on top of a tall hill overlooking the countryside.

Son's Island

Many people think of the Guadalupe River as a place to go tubing during those scorching hot summer months without realizing there's a private paradise tucked away on its waters.

Exotic Resort Zoo
Don't expect to find the standard selection of livestock at this Hill Country ranch.
There's plenty more to learn about these cool, quirky spots. Visit ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap for more details and locations.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelHouston CultureMapculturemaptexas news
Load Comments
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Texas ranks among the worst states for healthcare
Bosscat Kitchen owners go nostalgic in the Heights
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
Arby's goes Italian with Smoked Porchetta sandwich
More Houston CultureMap
TRAVEL
Starts and stops: History of Texas' bullet train project
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
Cannabis company prepares to transform CA town
United launches nonstop service to Mexican resort city
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Houston officer relieved of duty after DWI arrest
SPCA rescuing about 80 miniature horses near Baytown
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody in Corpus Christi
Concerns after sidewalks abruptly end near school
Local leaders sound off on Confederate statues debate
Thieves break-in to multiple cars at Niko Nikos
Highway 288 on Texas top 5 deadly highways list
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
Show More
When will Highway 288 construction finally end?
Warming up again Thursday
Mom of woman killed in Charlottesville violence speaks
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
Bushes call on US to 'reject racial bigotry'
More News
Top Video
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
World champion Carli Lloyd talks dedication and determination
Concerns after sidewalks abruptly end near school
When will Highway 288 construction finally end?
More Video