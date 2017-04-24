TRAVEL

Cheap flights available from Houston on Frontier Airlines

Frontier airlines offers flights as low as $20, but it's only for a very limited time. (KTRK)

Want a cheap flight? You'll need to act fast!

There are deals to be had on Frontier Airlines, but you only have a few more hours to buy your ticket.

Flights with fares as low as $20 one way can be bought on the airline's website.

Restrictions apply, of course, and seats may be limited. But if you're interested in traveling from Houston to destinations like Atlanta, Denver or Cincinnati, you could score a one-way ticket as low as $20. Other deals, including Las Vegas, can be had for about $30 each way.

Check Frontier's website for full details.
