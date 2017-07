If you don't pay for your light rail ticket, that train ride could cost you.METRO is beefing up its officer presence along the rail platforms to try to catch riders who haven't paid their fares.The fine for fare-skipping is $75. A one-way ticket on the rail is just $1.25.METRO Police have trained new fare inspectors and added a shift to try to catch more violators.In the month of May alone, inspectors wrote more than 3,000 citations.