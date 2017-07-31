An incredible display of engineering will have adventurers lining up for a dramatic way to traverse a portion of the Alps.The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge just opened to the public.It's located in Switzerland and spans just more than 1,600 feet.The bridge hangs about 275 feet above the Grabengufer ravine.Anyone crossing the bridge will be in for a bit of a tight squeeze since it is only two-feet wide.Incredibly, it took just 10 weeks to build.This bridge was built to replace one that was taken down in 2010 due to unstable terrain.If you are brave enough to walk the length of the bridge, you will see unparalleled views of some of Switzerland's highest peaks.The suspension bridge completes the Europaweg Trail through the Swiss Alps, so hikers can now complete the trail without a detour.