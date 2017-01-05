This may be the best internship ever.Cruise line Royal Caribbean is advertising for an intern that will cruise all summer long and take pictures to put on Instagram for its UK and Ireland office.Seriously.The company is calling the opportunity an "intern-ship." Get it?The person chosen will get a travel package including daily expense money, 3,000 British pounds (roughly $3,700 U.S. dollars) and a summer of exotic travel."Whether its destinations or experiences, our ships are teeming with unique moments and your role will be to uncover the nuggets of exactly what makes each of these so memorable," writes the company in the job description.You must be 21, know all about Instagram filters and have a bathing suit (again, not joking).