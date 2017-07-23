City of love: Top 5 spots in Paris

Are you a couple or family planning a vacation this summer? Whether you're looking for something romantic, historical or just a family vacation, you can find it in Paris.Here are the top 5 sightseeing in the city of love:There's so much to see and do at the Eiffel Tower! The Eiffel Tower was built by Gustave Eiffel in 1889, which is now a famous symbol of French civic pride.It took two years, two months and five days to build the Tower. Since its opening, almost 250 million visitors have come to see the tower. The Eiffel Tower has 20,000 lightbulbs, 5,000 per side, that sparkle for five minutes on the hour, every hour, from nightfall to 1 a.m.Want to walk up the Tower? Wander around the tower at your own pace knowing that you will have climbed 704 steps upon reaching the top.The Eiffel Tower opens at 9 a.m. until midnight.The Cathedral is primarily "The House of God and the abode of men" more than a historical monument and was built between 1163 and 1345.In 2013, Notre Dame celebrated its 850th years. The Cathedral is 425 feet long, 157 feet wide and 114 feet high. It's one of the largest buildings in the world.Notre Dame Cathedral attracts about 13 million visitors each year.The Cathedral is open daily from 7:45 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.The Louvre is one of the largest palaces in the world and was one of the former residence of the kings of France. It houses a magnificent collection of ancient and Western art.The first Louvre was a fortress built in 1190 by Philip II Augustus and later reconstructed in the 16th century. It currently covers a total area of 652,300 square feet.Louvre is open daily except Tuesday.Musée d'Orsay is a famous museum taking place in a former railway station, Gare d'Orsay.The museum is home to many French sculptures, furniture, paintings and photography produced between 1848 and 1914. It was built in 1898 to 1900.The station building was designed by three architects, and it operated for 39 years before it was closed down in 1939 due to financial issues. After it closed down, the former railway station was used for many purposes before it became a museum.The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. daily except Mondays, and late night on Thursdays until 9:45 p.m.The Arc de Triomphe is the most monumental of all triumphal arches and was built between 1806 and 1836 by Napoleon. The original concept was a powerful, unified ensemble.The Arch is in honor of those who fought for France, especially during the Napoleonic Wars. The cost to build the Arc de Triomphe was 9.3 million French francs.The Arch is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m.Need a ride to all of these attractions? The City Sightseeing Paris Hop-On Hop-Off Tour double-decker bus will take you to nine prime locations in the romantic city of Paris.You can listen to recorded commentary in multiple languages about the city on board. Several departures are every 10-15 minutes year-round.A walking tour is also included with the purchase of this tour. Covering some of the city's most significant sites, this 1-hour tour give you an opportunity to gain insights into history and culture. The tour starts at 11:30 a.m. each day at Stop 6 in front of the St. Michael Fountain.