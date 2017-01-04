Bush Airport named a top 5 favorite airport for millennials

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The votes are in, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport has been voted a Top 5 Airport (North America) for Millennials!
According to Trazee Travel, an online publication targeting millennials, IAH offers so many choices for millennials.
Whether it's the free Wi-Fi, rated second-fastest in the U.S., or the fact that Bush Airport is adding power outlets throughout the airport, most recently adding 360 outlets in Terminal A dining areas millennials feel that the airport is well-suited for digital natives.
Bush Airport offers destination choices that millennials are interested in. Bush Airport offers 71 non-stop international destinations and 183 non-stop destinations spanning 5 continents.
Millennials also appreciate Bush Airport's low-cost carriers, which include Frontier, Interjet, Spirit, Texas Sky, Vacation Express, Viva Aerobus, Volaris and WestJet, in addition to its hub carrier United Airlines and its 15 foreign flag carriers.
Bush Airport has millennial-friendly dining, with affordable food choices, vegan and vegetarian food AND local food in all five terminals.
Local food establishments include Hubcap Grill, Pink's Pizza, Pappasito's, Hugo's Cocina, and Texas's beloved Whataburger.
Shopping is also a big thing for millennials,
At Bush Airport, including Kendra Scott jewelry, Jessica McClintock hand bags, Michael Kors watches and Kate Spade desk accessories at Corsa; MAC and Benefit cosmetics; iStore Boutique for the digerati; and of course duty free items for international travelers at ATÜ and Dufry shops.
Trazee Travel targets the sought-after under-35 market. It presents reviews, tips and insights into destinations around the world, covering the entire span of a journey "to keep young, intrepid travelers informed."